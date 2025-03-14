The Miami Heat (29-36) have the Boston Celtics (47-19) visiting for an Eastern Conference matchup on Friday. In their last game, the Celtics had their five-game win streak halted. On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Boston 118-112. Meanwhile, the Heat have dropped five straight games. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated Miami 119-104 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (knee) and Derrick White (knee) are all questionable for Boston.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., is at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is an 8-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216. Before locking in any Heat vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 148-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Heat:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -8

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 216 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -336, Miami +267

MIA: Heat are 28-36-1 against the spread this season

BOS: Celtics are 29-36-1 against the spread this season

Celtics vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Heat streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have a lot of question marks on the injury report, but they're hopeful to hav at least some of their big names on the floor. White, if he can go, is a two-way force in the backcourt with the ability to space the floor. The 30-year-old logs 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game and shoots 39.1% from beyond the arc. On March 10 versus the Jazz, White had 18 points, 10 assists and three blocks.

Tatum is the go-to option on the offensive end when he's on the floor. He can easily hit perimeter jumpers while putting the ball on the deck to attack the lane. Tatum is fourth in the league in points (27.2) with 8.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus points in three straight games. In the loss to the Thunder, Tatum had 33 points, eight boards and eight assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat appear to be in a better situation health-wise coming into this matchup. Guard Tyler Herro has a pure jumper to knock down perimeter jumpers with solid court vision as a passer. Herro averages 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He's also shooting 37% from 3-point land. On March 8 against the Bulls, Herro recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Center Bam Adebayo has outstanding play strength in the lane as a scorer and rebounder. Adebayo logs 17.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest. The Kentucky product has compiled a double-double in four of his last six games. In Monday's loss to the Hornets, he had 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Celtics vs. Heat and is leaning Over the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Heat on Friday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Heat spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.