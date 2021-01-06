The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat take the floor in a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. Boston enters with a 5-3 mark on the season after road wins over the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. Miami is 3-3 on the year with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in its last outing. Marcus Smart (thumb) and Jeff Teague (ankle) are questionable for the Celtics, with Kemba Walker (knee) and Romeo Langford (wrist) remaining out. Maurice Harkless (forearm) is questionable for the Heat.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Heat as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Heat -2.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 218 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Heat -140, Celtics +120

BOS: The Celtics are 4-4 against the spread this season

MIA: The Heat are 3-3 against the spread in 2020-21

Latest Odds: Miami Heat -2.5 Bet Now

Why the Celtics can cover



The Celtics are a balanced team with talent on both sides. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston is a top-eight offensive team this season, scoring 1.15 points per possession. That includes a strongly above-average mark in effective field goal percentage (56.3 percent). Boston is also an elite offensive rebounding team thus far, pulling down 28.3 percent of its own missed shots.

Defensively, Boston has pedigree as a top-tier unit led by Brad Stevens, and the Celtics have been above-average in turnover creation rate (15.5 percent). The Celtics can also take solace in Miami's early season struggles offensively, with the Heat scoring only 1.06 points per possession in the limited 2020-21 sample.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's ceiling is well documented, and the Heat flashed it on the way to the NBA Finals last season. So far in 2020-21, the Heat have scuffled offensively by their standards, but they maintain above-average rates in shooting efficiency and free throw creation. Erik Spoelstra's team may also be able to juice their offense by hitting the glass, as the Celtics do have a bottom-tier defensive rebound rate of 73.1 percent.

Miami also has seven players averaging double figures in scoring, headlined by Bam Adebayo with 19.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Adebayo also anchors the defensive unit, and the Heat are a top-10 group on that end of the floor. They force a turnover on 16.1 percent of defensive possessions, and Boston is turning the ball over on 15.5 percent offensively, which is a below-average mark.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Brown and Adebayo projected to fall short of their season-long scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Heat spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.