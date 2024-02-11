A pair of teams on a bit of a roll clash on Sunday when the Boston Celtics battle the Miami Heat in a key Eastern Conference matchup in Miami. The Celtics (40-12), who hold the No. 1 seed in the East, have won three in a row and eight of 10. The Heat (28-24), who entered weekend play as the seventh seed, have won two in a row and four of five. Boston is 15-9 on the road in 2023-24, while Miami is 15-12 on its home court.

Tipoff from the Kaseya Center is set for 2 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 82-53, and are 2-0 against Miami this season. Boston is the 6-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -6

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -229, Heat +188

BOS: The Celtics have hit the first-half money line in 22 of their last 25 away games (+18.80 units)

MIA: The Heat have won 46 of their last 82 games (+19.50 units on ML)

Why the Celtics can cover

Jayson Tatum has scored 30 or more points in three of the last five games, including a 35-point and 10-rebound performance in Friday's 133-129 win over the Washington Wizards. He scored 34 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists in a 131-91 victory over Memphis on Feb. 4. In two games against the Heat this season, he is averaging 24 points, eight rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 37 minutes. For the year, he leads Boston in scoring at 27.0 points per game.

Jaylen Brown has scored in double figures in 46 of 48 games, including a season-high 40 points in a 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 8. He has registered three double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. He recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 116-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 13. In two games against the Heat, he is averaging 22.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.

Why the Heat can cover

Jimmy Butler (questionable, personal reasons) is among the team leaders and is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes of action. He registered a triple-double in Wednesday's 116-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 17 points, while adding 11 rebounds and 11 assists. In two games against Boston this season, Butler is averaging 15.5 points, four rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Tyler Herro moved into Miami's top-five all-time 3-point field goals made list on Jan. 8 against Houston and now has 707 in his career. Herro is coming off a 24-point, seven-assist, and six-rebound effort against the Spurs on Wednesday. In two games against the Celtics this year, Herro is averaging 23.5 points, six assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 34.5 minutes.

