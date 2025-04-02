We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat. Boston is 56-19 overall and 24-12 at home, while Miami is 34-41 and 15-22 on the road. The Celtics have won all three of their matchups this season and are 10-1 against the Heat over the last two seasons, including winning in five games during last year's Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are all questionable for Boston. Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) is out for Miami.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 11 points in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 212 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -11 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 212 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -578, Heat +425

MIA: The Heat have covered the spread in seven straight games

BOS: The Celtics are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games



Why the Heat can cover



The Heat are one of the hottest teams in the league as they enter Wednesday with a five-game winning streak after defeating the Wizards, 120-94, on Monday. The majority of those games haven't come against elite competition like the Celtics, but they did knock off the Warriors, 112-86, in a game that certainly had some additional attention following trading Jimmy Butler to Golden State. Miami has proven it can win without Butler as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have performed as a top duo.

Adebayo had 28 points and 12 rebounds against the Wizards on Monday for his second double-double over his last three games. Herro added 27 points and is averaging 28.4 points over his last five contests. Miami continues its tough defense as it held opponents to 95 points or fewer in three of the last four games, and that can be enough to stay competitive with Boston and cover the margin.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics can look at Miami's five-game winning streak and say, "That's nice, but ours is nearly double." The Celtics have won nine straight games, most recently defeating the Grizzlies, 117-103, on Monday. Each of Boston's last six wins has come by double-digits as the Celtics make a late-season run to try and catch the Cavaliers for the top seed. Cleveland is four games ahead of Boston, leaving it unlikely the Celtics catch the Cavs, but they are playing like a team focused on doing that.

The Celtics knocked off the Heat in five games in last year's postseason and haven't lost a regular-season game to Miami in either of the last two seasons, so it's been a one-sided rivalry as of late. Boston also won all three matchups by at least 12 points this season. Jayson Tatum is off the injury report and is averaging 27.1 ppg this year.

