A crucial Game 3 takes place on Saturday evening as the No. 8 seed Miami Heat host the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in their first-round 2024 NBA playoffs matchup. After a blowout win over the Heat in Game 1, Miami bounced back tremendously in Game 2, defeating the Celtics 111-101. Miami knocked down a franchise-record 23 3-pointers in the victory. Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) remain out for the Heat.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. Boston is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 204.5. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Celtics:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9.5

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 204.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Boston -424, Miami +327

MIA: Has hit the Game Total Under in 57 of its last 95 games

BOS: Has hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 51 of its last 77 games

Heat vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a very athletic playmaker who has a great first step and shifts through defenses with no problem. The former Duke product has a smooth perimeter jumper and crashes the glass. In the playoffs, Tatum averages a team-best 25.5 points, nine rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. In Game 2, he had 28 points and eight rebounds.

Forward Jaylen Brown gives Boston another assertive and downhill scorer. Brown does a great job slashing to the basket and has the strength to finish in the lane. The 27-year-old is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in two playoff games. In his last outing, Brown totaled 33 points, eight boards, and made four 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo has the awareness and skills to impact the game on both ends of the court. Adebayo uses his quick feet to stay in front of ball handlers while being dominant around the rim. The three-time All-Star ranks first on the team in scoring (22.5) and rebounds (8.0) this postseason. He's coming off a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Tyler Herro generates offense from all three levels. Herro puts the ball on the deck when driving to the rim and has the range to consistently space the floor. The 24-year-old isn't only a spot-up shooter as he owns a nice floater in the lane. Through the first two games, Herro leads the team in assists (9.0) with 17.5 points per game. In Game 2, Herro notched 24 points, 14 assists, and knocked down six 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 210 points. The model also says one side hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Heat, and which side hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Heat spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.