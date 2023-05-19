The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals on Friday. Miami won the series opener by a 123-116 margin on Wednesday at TD Garden. That victory flipped home-court advantage in the direction of the Heat, with the Celtics aiming to bounce back in the follow-up. Malcolm Brogdon (forearm) is listed as probable for Boston, with Omer Yurtseven (nose) listed as questionable for Miami.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 9-point home favorite, while the over/under is 215.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -9

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -440, Heat +335

MIA: The Heat are 20-26-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 28-21 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's offense has come alive in the postseason, including a remarkable effort in Game 1. The Heat scored almost 1.27 points per possession in the series opener, shooting 54% from the field and 16-31 from 3-point range. Miami is leading the 2023 NBA playoffs in averaging 20.5 points per game off turnovers, and the Heat are generating 116.6 points per 100 possessions overall. Miami is making almost 38% of 3-point attempts in the playoffs while averaging 24.4 assists against only 12.6 turnovers per contest.

Jimmy Butler is the main source of offensive creation for Miami, and he has been arguably the best player in the NBA during the postseason. Butler had 35 points, seven assists and six steals in Game 1, and he is averaging 31.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 52.2% from the field in the playoffs. With Miami also putting consistent pressure on opponents with quality defensive execution, the Heat are difficult to usurp.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston remains the most talented team remaining in the 2023 NBA playoffs and, despite challenges with consistency, the Celtics are out-scoring opponents by more than six points per 100 possessions. The Celtics bring strong defensive bonafides to the table, including the No. 2 defense in the NBA during the regular season, and Boston's offensive capabilities are impressive. The Celtics are scoring 118.2 points per 100 possessions during the playoffs, including almost 1.2 points per possession in Game 1.

Boston leads the 2023 postseason with 60.8% true shooting and 39.3% shooting from 3-point range, and the Celtics are making nearly half of all field goal attempts. The Celtics are also generating 24.9 assists and committing only 12.2 turnovers per game, and the free throw line could be a point of advantage for Boston. The Celtics produced 29 attempts at the line in Game 1, and Miami is allowing more than 25 attempts per game on the defense during the postseason.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

Four players are projected to score more than 20 points.

