The Boston Celtics will look to get back on track after having their nine-game winning streak stopped when they take on the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference matchup at FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday night. The Celtics (35-13), the top seed in the East who are 20-9 in conference play this season, are coming off a 113-98 loss at Orlando. The Heat (26-22), sixth in the East, are 15-9 on their home court. Miami defeated New Orleans 100-96 on Sunday. Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out for Miami. Boston hasn't revealed its injury report yet coming off the back-to-back.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time regular-season series 80-52, including a 2-1 edge this season. Miami is the 3-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 217.5. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Heat -3

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 217.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Heat -155, Celtics +130

BOS: The Celtics are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games playing on zero days rest

MIA: The Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss

Why the Celtics can cover



Small forward Jayson Tatum has been dominant of late, scoring 30 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 51-point performance in a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 16. In Thursday's 121-118 overtime win over Golden State, he poured in 34 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. He has 17 double-doubles and one triple-double on the year, including a 29-point, 14-rebound and 10-assist effort in a 124-95 win over Dallas on Jan. 5. Entering play on Monday, he was averaging 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has been impressive this season and is coming off his second consecutive game of 20 or more points. He scored 27 points in Saturday's win at Toronto and 26 in Monday's loss at Orlando. For the year, he averages 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has eight double-doubles and has 20 or more points in 37 games this year.

Why the Heat can cover

Despite that, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Heat spread. That's because Miami is led by small forward Jimmy Butler, who is the model of consistency when it comes to scoring. He leads the Heat by averaging 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and 2.1 steals per game, and is averaging 21.1 points in 11 games this month. He has five double-doubles on the season and is Miami's all-time leader in triple-doubles with 11.

Also powering the Heat is center Bam Adebayo, who averages 21.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals per game. Adebayo has 23 double-doubles on the season, including four in the past six games. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win at Dallas. He has scored 20 or more points 25 times this year, including a 26-point effort in Wednesday's 124-98 win at New Orleans.

