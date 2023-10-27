TD Garden will host a high-profile Eastern Conference matchup on Friday evening. The Boston Celtics welcome the Miami Heat to town for the first battle since the teams met in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams are 1-0 this season after Boston defeated New York and Miami defeated Detroit on Wednesday. The Heat have injury concerns, as Josh Richardson (foot) and Haywood Highsmith (knee) are out.

For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Boston as 8-point favorites, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 218 in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 218 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -345, Heat +269

Miami: The Heat are 24-28-1 against the spread in the last 53 road games

Boston: The Celtics are 29-23 against the spread in the last 52 home games



Why the Heat can cover

Miami opened the season in strong fashion on Wednesday with a victory, holding Detroit to 1.06 points per possession in the process. The Pistons posted an ugly 51.7% true shooting mark, and Miami forced a turnover on more than 17% of defensive possessions, including 11 steals. On offense, Miami had only seven turnovers to go along with 16 offensive rebounds, and the Heat have a dynamic defense dating back to last season.

Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat allowed fewer than 1.13 points per possession in 2022-23, and Miami is elite in key areas. The Heat were in the top three of the NBA in free throw prevention (21.1 attempts per game) and turnover creation (15.7 per game), and Miami dominated the defensive glass with a 73.3% defensive rebound rate and only 12.0 second-chance points allowed. Miami also posted top-four marks in points allowed in the paint (46.2 per game) and fast break points allowed (12.5 per game).

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's star power shined in the season opener. The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, who exploded for 34 points and 11 rebounds in the first game. Tatum also scored 30.1 points per game with 8.8 rebounds per game last season, and he is a three-time All-NBA selection. Jaylen Brown is also a dynamic force, averaging 26.6 points per game last season, and Boston brought in two top-tier players in the offseason.

Former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis produced 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocked shots in his debut with the Celtics, and he averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with 62.7% true shooting last season. On the perimeter, Jrue Holiday is a two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defense selection, and he averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game with Milwaukee in 2022-23. He is also highly efficient, shooting 39.5% from 3-point range over the last three seasons combined.

