The Boston Celtics will look to stay hot when they take on the Miami Heat in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday. The Celtics (34-10), who have won five of six, are coming off a 119-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Heat (24-20), who have lost four in a row, were beaten 105-96 by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Boston won the first meeting of the season against Miami, a 119-111 triumph on Oct. 27.

Tip-off from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 8-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -8

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 224 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -305, Miami +245

BOS: The Celtics are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Heat

MIA: The Heat are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum is coming off his 14th double-double of the season in the win over Dallas. In that game, he scored 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while dishing out five assists, making three steals and blocking two shots. He has scored 18 or more points in each of the last six games. Tatum finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in the first meeting against the Heat. For the year, Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 41 starts.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is also a big part of Boston's success. He is averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in 41 starts. In the first meeting with Miami, he finished with 27 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist. He scored 34 points while adding four assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in the win at Dallas.

Why the Heat can cover

Point guard Tyler Herro is among Miami's top scorers, averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 24 games, all starts. He scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, and had three assists in the loss to Memphis on Wednesday. In the first meeting with the Celtics, he poured in 28 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is a force in the middle for the Heat. In the loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, he scored 15 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, had six assists, and added six blocks. He has 22 double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. In a 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6, he scored 22 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

