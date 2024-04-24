Things went about as well as anybody expected in the opening series game between these two teams. Without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are just a shell of themselves, even if they did beat the brakes off the Chicago Bulls in their play-in game to secure the final postseason spot. Sunday's game showed us exactly why the Celtics have been so dominant all season, and it didn't even feel like they had to put a ton of effort into the win.

Boston just put on a masterclass on both ends of the floor, and after its lead jumped to 34 points, it became apparent that Miami would be in store for a sweep if Butler didn't come back.

As we prepare for Game 2 of this Celtics and Heat matchup, here's what you need to know.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

Date: Wednesday, April 24 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 24 | : 7 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TD Garden -- Boston TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -14.5; O/U 205

Storylines

Celtics: You couldn't have scripted a better win for Boston. They blew out Miami, never giving them a chance to think they could win the game, they had six players score in double figures, and as a team they shot nearly 45% from deep. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday showed exactly why Boston traded for both players last summer, with K.P. racking up an efficient 18 points and Holiday stuffing the boxscore with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. He didn't shoot the ball well at all, going just 2 of 8 from the floor, but it didn't matter at all when You've got Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Porzingis combined for 78 points. Boston's game plan will remain the same until Miami gives them a reason to adjust.

Heat: Tyler Herro's going to have to play significantly better if the Heat have any shot of stealing just one game from Boston. Going 4 of 13 from the floor for 11 points just isn't going to cut it. The same goes for Caleb Martin who went 2 of 6 from the field. Bam Adebayo did his best to keep Miami in the game, but his 24 points weren't enough, and neither were rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr's. 16 points on 50% from the floor. Butler doesn't appear to be walking into TD Garden ready to play for Game 2, so the Heat will need to find production from someone else if they don't want to head back to South Beach in a 2-0 series deficit.

Prediction

Without Butler, this just doesn't seem like a tough option. There's always the chance that Miami makes life difficult on defense for the Celtics, but Boston just has so much depth that I don't think it matters much right now. The Pick: Celtics -14.5