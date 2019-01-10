Celtics vs. Heat: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Boston Celtics have gone through their fair share of rough patches throughout the first half of the season. However, this is a group that has really hit their stride as of late with seven wins in their last nine contests, including Wednesday's victory over the Indiana Pacers. Star guard Kyrie Irving has recovered from an eye injury and is back to leading the way for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Heat have dropped their past two games, including a narrow loss to the West-leading Denver Nuggets at home. Miami will try to bounce back from that tough defeat as it welcomes the Celtics into town. Boston will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. It will be interesting to see what kind of fight the Heat have in them against a potentially fatigued Celtics squad.

How to watch

Date: Thursday Jan. 10

Thursday Jan. 10 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Heat +2.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Celtics: Boston being on the second leg of a back-to-back slate certainly isn't ideal. To make matters worse, Miami is going to really want to record a notch in the win column after two consecutive losses. The Celtics had seven different players finish in double figures against the Pacers and they'll likely need a similar balanced scoring effort if they want to keep their winning streak alive.

Heat: Miami is trending in the exact opposite direction that Boston is heading. It certainly doesn't help that starting point guard Goran Dragic is out of the lineup for the foreseeable future and that puts even more pressure on young guard Josh Richardson. After missing eight of his 12 shots against Denver, Richardson is going to need to get back on track against Boston. It'll be interesting to see how aggressive the Heat guard is from the opening tip.

Game prediction, pick

The Celtics really have been playing tremendous basketball as of late. However, the second night of a back-to-back is never easy. The Heat desperately need a win after dropping their past two games and it's likely that they get a narrow one at home.