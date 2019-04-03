Celtics vs. Heat: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

On Monday night in Boston, the Celtics held off a late comeback attempt to take down the visiting Heat, 120-115 in a game that they dominated early on. Now, just a few days later, the teams will meet again in Miami, with plenty on the line for each side.

For the Celtics, they need every win they can get as they chase the No. 4 seed in the East. Heading into Wednesday's slate of games, they're tied with the feisty Pacers, who are just as eager to grab homecourt advantage in the first round.

As for the Heat, they still haven't clinched a playoff spot. As it stands, they're holding on to the No. 8 seed by just half a game over their cross-state rivals, the Magic. With the Magic set to face the lowly Knicks on Wednesday, that puts even more pressure on the Heat to win this game.

Celtics: Even with the season nearly complete, it's still hard to know what to make of the Celtics. They look tremendous at times and downright awful at others -- sometimes even in the same game. One thing that's for certain though, is they still have plenty to play for. They've been much better at home this season, so the No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage in the first round is a big incentive. Another win over the Heat -- a team they have for more talent than -- would go a long way towards achieving that goal.

Heat: Can the Heat get back to the playoffs again? The answer is completely up in the air given how bunched up things are at the bottom of the East. They're currently hanging on to the eighth spot by just a thread, owning a half-game lead over the Magic with five games to play. Miami has a tough schedule down the stretch, with no easy wins. That includes Wednesday night's contest with the Celtics, who were on the verge of running them out of the gym just a few nights ago. The Heat nearly came back but had dug themselves too big of a hole. They'll have to avoid that in the return fixture tonight.

Game prediction, pick

The Celtics are a tricky team to pick because you never know when they'll show up, or when they'll no-show. While they have the more talented team in this matchup, this feels like a game the Heat win. They're back at home, and it's tough to beat a team twice in a row in the regular season.