Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Boston
Current Records: Charlotte 25-23; Boston 24-25
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are 3-14 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Hornets are on the road again Sunday and play against Boston at 6 p.m. ET April 4 at TD Garden. Charlotte isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Charlotte didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road this past Friday as they won 114-97. Charlotte's small forward Miles Bridges looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 118-102. Boston's center Robert Williams was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points and eight assists along with nine boards.
Their wins bumped the Hornets to 25-23 and the Celtics to 24-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Charlotte and Boston clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Boston 109 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 22, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 93
- Nov 07, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 87
- Mar 23, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Boston 117
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 19, 2018 - Charlotte 117 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston 134 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 27, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Boston 90 vs. Charlotte 87
- Apr 08, 2017 - Boston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 16, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Boston 96 vs. Charlotte 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 11, 2016 - Charlotte 114 vs. Boston 100
- Dec 23, 2015 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 12, 2015 - Boston 98 vs. Charlotte 93