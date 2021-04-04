Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Boston

Current Records: Charlotte 25-23; Boston 24-25

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-14 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Hornets are on the road again Sunday and play against Boston at 6 p.m. ET April 4 at TD Garden. Charlotte isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Charlotte didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road this past Friday as they won 114-97. Charlotte's small forward Miles Bridges looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 118-102. Boston's center Robert Williams was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 25-23 and the Celtics to 24-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Charlotte and Boston clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Charlotte.