Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Boston

Current Records: Charlotte 25-23; Boston 24-25

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-14 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Charlotte is on the road again Sunday and plays against Boston at 6 p.m. ET April 4 at TD Garden. The Hornets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Charlotte didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road this past Friday as they won 114-97. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to small forward Miles Bridges, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 118-102. Center Robert Williams was the offensive standout of the game for the Celtics, picking up 20 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 25-23 and Boston to 24-25. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Injury Report for Boston

Tristan Thompson: Out (Covid-19)

Semi Ojeleye: Out (Hip)

Injury Report for Charlotte