Celtics vs. Hornets odds: NBA preseason picks, predictions from expert on 26-14 roll

The 2018 NBA preseason tips off Friday as the Charlotte Hornets host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 with a total set at 206.5.

Now, he is looking to pick up where he left off as the 2018-19 NBA preseason begins with a strong pick on Celtics vs. Hornets.

Hartstein knows the Hornets are coming off a 36-win season and finished 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, the analytics suggest that they might have gotten a little unlucky. Basketball Reference's expected win-loss formula claims they should have won 42 games last season, which would have put them just a game behind the Pistons for the No. 8 seed.

Last year, the Hornets were fueled by another All-Star season from Kemba Walker. Despite offseason rumors that he might be traded, Walker returns to the Hornets, and his offensive abilities make the team a threat on any given night. He averaged 22.3 points and 7.0 assists against the Celtics last season.

However, it was the Celtics who came out on the winning side of all three matchups with the Hornets last season. Then they went on to lose to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. With James fleeing for the Lakers and the Western Conference during the offseason, Boston will be eager to show that it will be the dominant force in the East this season.

The Celtics also get Gordon Hayward back after the gruesome injury he suffered last season. The organization will likely be cautious working him back in, but any time he might see Friday could be enough to help tip the scales in Boston backers' favor given that he is an All-Star.

