Celtics vs. Hornets odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

In a matchup headlined by Kemba Walker's return, the Boston Celtics will travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets are riding a three-game winning streak after a slow start, while the Celtics have reeled off five consecutive victories of their own. With two hot teams, NBA predictions will be flying fast and furious. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 6.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Hornets picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now it has locked in on Celtics vs. Hornets. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Hornets don't have the star power of the Celtics but, in the early going, Charlotte has played quite well at times. Second-year point guard Devonte' Graham has led the way for the Hornets, averaging 17.3 points per game, and he forms an intriguing tandem with Terry Rozier in an effort to match Walker at the point guard position.

Depth is also a strength for Charlotte, with a handful of quality reserves headlined by Graham, Malik Monk and Marvin Williams. Boston also has intriguing pieces but, particularly at the center position, the Celtics are weaker than in years past, leaving a potential opening for the Hornets if they can take advantage of it.

Just because it has a few edges doesn't mean Charlotte will cover the Celtics vs. Hornets point spread on Thursday.

The model is also keenly aware that the Hornets have been quite lucky to this point. Charlotte is 4-3 despite an unsightly -5.9 net rating and the Hornets currently boast a bottom-five defense in the NBA. That doesn't bode well for a matchup against a high-powered Celtics offense, and Walker is averaging 26.0 points per game for his new team.

It is safe to assume that Walker will have a bit of extra motivation against his former squad and, on the wing, Boston deploys the talented trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (listed as probable with illness) and Gordon Hayward. Hayward recently exploded for a 39-point performance in a hyper-efficient offensive game and, for the season, the former Utah Jazz standout is averaging 20.3 points per game in a bounce-back effort.

On the other end, Boston has been a pleasant surprise this season defensively, landing within the league's top 10 in overall defensive rating. Charlotte's offense has been better than expected in its own right but, from an overall standpoint, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has crafted an effective defensive style that should stand up to Charlotte's relatively limited offensive firepower.

So who wins Hornets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.