The Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday night. The Celtics are 39-16 overall and sit as the top seed in the conference standings. Boston heads into this matchup on a two-game win streak. Charlotte owns a 15-41 overall record and has dropped five games in a row. Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are sidelined for Boston, while Jayson Tatum (illness) is listed as questionable. Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is out for Charlotte.

Hornets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -11.5

Hornets vs. Celtics Over-Under: 225.5 points

Hornets vs. Celtics money line: Boston -600, Charlotte +430

CHA: Hornets are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

BOS: Under is 5-1 in Celtics' last 6 games following an ATS win



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Tatum (questionable) is an assertive three-level bucket-getter. Tatum owns a diverse offensive repertoire that includes a good low post game, a smooth jump shot, and fearlessness when attacking the lane. The four-time All-Star ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (30.6) with 8.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. On Feb. 1, Tatum finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, and knocked down nine 3-pointers.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon plays with tremendous energy on both ends of the floor. Brogdon has a high IQ and a knack for spacing the floor consistently. The Virginia native puts up 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shoots 45% from downtown. He totaled 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists in his last game.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is a productive and electric playmaker who has excellent court vision and plays with great anticipation. The 2020 third-overall pick averages 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per contest. He's also shooting 36% from 3-point land. On Feb. 5, Ball notched 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Guard Terry Rozier is an explosive scorer who does a great job at avoiding contact and finishing at the rim. The Louisville product is also a solid passer, averaging 5.0 assists with 21.7 points per game. He's scored at least 23 points in eight of his last 11 outings, including on Jan. 29 when Rozier had 31 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

