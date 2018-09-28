Celtics vs. Hornets: Watch NBA preseason online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

NBA basketball is officially back. OK, sure, it's preseason NBA basketball, but still. After three months of no games, the first day of preseason action feels like Christmas. And on Friday night our present is a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets.

This one will be taking place down in North Carolina, but not in Charlotte. As is often the case during the preseason, the Hornets are hosting this game a few hours away from their usual home in order to give an NBA experience to fans who might otherwise never get to see a game in person. Thus, this contest will be played on the campus of the University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill.

How to watch Celtics at Hornets



Date: Friday, Sept. 28



Friday, Sept. 28 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina



Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

At the end of the day, this is just one of a handful of preseason games each team will play over the next few weeks. And like the rest of those games, it doesn't mean all that much -- especially not the outcome. But few games will be as intriguing as this one, as we could see the return of both Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving -- each of whom are trying to bounce back from season ending injuries.

There hasn't been anything definitive from the Celtics on who will or will not play -- save for Marcus Smart, who is out for personal reasons -- but Brad Stevens did say that everyone on the roster will be limited to no more than 20 minutes. Still, even if we get only a dozen minutes or so from Hayward or Irving, it will still be cool to watch.

On the Hornets' side, we might get to see Tony Parker's first game with the club, which will be a bit of shock, as well as the debut of their lottery pick, Miles Bridges. It will also be the first game for their new head coach, James Borrego -- the NBA's first full-time Hispanic head coach.