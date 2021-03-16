Who's Playing

Utah @ Boston

Current Records: Utah 28-10; Boston 20-18

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Celtics took their contest against the Houston Rockets on Sunday by a conclusive 134-107 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 104-72 advantage. They relied on the efforts of center Robert Williams, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to six boards. Williams has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games. Williams' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah on Sunday, but luck did not. The game between Utah and the Golden State Warriors was not particularly close, with Utah falling 131-119. Center Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 28 boards and 24 points in addition to four blocks.

The Celtics are now 20-18 while the Jazz sit at 28-10. Boston is 9-10 after wins this year, and Utah is 7-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last 11 games against Boston.