Celtics vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The Boston Celtics face a difficult test on the second night of a back-to-back when they square off with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Boston is expected to be without Kemba Walker (knee) in the game, with Utah's core of players projected to be in tact from an injury standpoint against the Celtics. The Celtics enter Wednesday's matchup having won 10 of their last 12 games, while Utah has lost three straight.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Sportsbooks list Utah as five-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Jazz odds. Before you make any Jazz vs. Celtics picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Jazz vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -5

Celtics vs. Jazz over-under: 220.5 points

Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -193, Celtics +157

BOS: The Celtics have covered the spread in four consecutive games.

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 games.

Why the Celtics can cover

The model knows that the Celtics are tremendously effective on both sides of the floor. Boston ranks in the top 12 of the NBA in virtually every offensive category, boasting impressive balance. The Celtics have strong marks in shooting efficiency, turnover avoidance, offensive rebounding and free throw creation, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both making substantial leaps during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Defensively, the Celtics are also stout, with top-five rankings in turnover rate and shooting efficiency allowed. Boston is also well-coached, with Brad Stevens able to scheme around injury issues and the challenges presented by a back-to-back set on the road.

Why the Jazz can cover

Even so, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Jazz spread. The model also realizes that the Jazz are in desperate need of a win, and they have been highly successful at home this season. Utah has a 20-8 mark in its own building, with strong performances on both ends of the floor. On offense, the Jazz can lean on elite-level shooting efficiency and one of the best free throw rates in the entire NBA.

On the defensive side, the presence of perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert is threatening to the opposition, with the Jazz ranking as a top-three team in the NBA in defensive rebounding. Utah also enjoys success in keeping opponents off the free throw line, and the Jazz can be aggressive in challenging perimeter shots, knowing that Gobert is the league's premier backline defender.

How to make Celtics vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, the model is projecting both Tatum and Donovan Mitchell to fall short of their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Celtics vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.