The Utah Jazz host the Boston Celtics in an intriguing cross-conference matchup on Tuesday evening. Utah enters with a sparkling 19-5 record that includes a 9-2 mark at home. Boston is 12-10 this season with a 7-7 record on the road. Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Boston, with Marcus Smart (calf) out of action. Mike Conley (hamstring) is out for Utah.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a 5.5-point home underdog, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Jazz vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -5.5

Celtics vs. Jazz over-under: 220.5 points

Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -220; Celtics +190

BOS: The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

UTAH: The Jazz are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is led by Jayson Tatum, with the talented forward averaging 27.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. Tatum keys an offense that is a top-10 unit in the NBA, scoring 111.9 points per 100 possessions, and the Celtics are very strong in crashing the glass, securing the rebound on 28.9 percent of their own missed shots. Boston should also be able to protect the ball effectively against a Jazz team that is last in the NBA in turnover creation rate, forcing a giveaway on only 11.3 percent of possessions.

Defensively, the Celtics are a top-10 group in overall efficiency, steals, turnover creation and points allowed off turnovers. Utah is also a bottom-10 team in ball security, turning the ball over on 14.8 percent of possessions, and the Jazz are below-average in free throw creation rate this season.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and the Jazz are very strong on both ends of the floor. Led by Rudy Gobert, the Jazz are No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing only 1.07 points per possession this season. Utah leads the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (49.8 percent) and free throw rate allowed, with a top-eight mark in defensive rebound rate at 74.8 percent.

Offensively, Utah is also a top-five team, scoring 115.4 points per 100 possessions, and the Jazz rank fourth in true shooting percentage (58.8 percent). The Jazz put all kinds of pressure on the rim, grabbing 30.0 percent of their own misses on the glass, and the Celtics are a below-average defensive rebounding team. That combination gives Utah an advantage on top of the edge with home-court advantage at altitude in Salt Lake City.

