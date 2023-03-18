The Boston Celtics will try to continue their push for the top spot in the Eastern Conference when they face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Boston has won four of its last five games, blowing out Portland on Friday night. Utah has lost five of its last seven games, falling to Miami on Monday in its most recent outing.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.

Jazz vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -4.5

Jazz vs. Celtics over/under: 232 points

Jazz vs. Celtics money line: Utah +162, Boston -195

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah wrapped up a six-game road trip on Monday and is getting set for its first home game in March. The Jazz have won two of their last three home games, beating Oklahoma City and San Antonio at the end of February. They recorded a pair of wins at Orlando and Charlotte last week, despite being 4-point underdogs in the win over the Magic.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 25.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while point guard Jordan Clarkson is adding 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds. The Jazz are tied with the Lakers for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, so they are motivated for this contest. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games and have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston continues its push for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting just 1.5 games behind Milwaukee atop the standings. The Celtics are also one game ahead of Philadelphia for second place, so they cannot afford to slip up on Saturday night. They have won four of their last five games, cruising to a 126-112 win at Portland on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum posted a double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds in the win over the Trail Blazers, while Jaylen Brown added 27 points. Veteran Al Horford also chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Boston has covered the spread in four of its last six games and is 9-2 in its last 11 games against Western Conference opponents.

How to make Celtics vs. Jazz picks

