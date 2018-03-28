Celtics vs. Jazz odds: NBA picks from expert who has won 8 straight Boston games

Streaking teams tip off Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET as the Jazz host the Celtics. These two tangled three months ago in Boston, with the Jazz winning 107-95, easily covering the spread as 4.5-point underdogs. The Jazz opened as 6.5-point favorites for Wednesday and now are laying 7.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from an opening of 195.5 to 194.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev has put together a blistering 8-0 run on his spread picks involving the Celtics.

Ten days ago in a matchup between these same Celtics and the Pelicans, in which New Orleans was laying one, Dragiev pointed out that Boston's defenders would struggle to contain Anthony Davis. The result: Davis went off for 34 points and 11 boards in a 108-89 Pelicans rout, allowing Dragiev to cover with plenty of points to spare.

Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.

Now, he has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Celtics-Jazz and locked in his pick.

He knows Utah's defense has been rock-solid all season. Center Rudy Gobert is a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate and snuffed four Golden State shots Sunday in the Jazz's surprising 110-91 rout.

But the offense is what's spurring the team into playoff position. Utah can cover the spread against a banged-up Boston squad if Donovan Mitchell continues his hot scoring pace. Over his past five games, the guard is averaging 27 points and four assists.

With no Kyrie Irving or Marcus Morris, the Celtics can stay within the spread -- or even pull out the win -- if Jayson Tatum and Al Horford take charge on offense. On Monday against the Suns, Tatum led the team with 23 points in a 102-94 victory. The rookie forward also showed solid defense, hauling in six rebounds and getting two steals.

The Jazz allow 100.2 points per game, second best in the league with the Celtics, so setting high screens for Horford beyond the arc will be key. Horford is knocking down 3s at a 44-percent clip and has hit six of his past seven from deep.

So what side of Celtics-Jazz do you need to be all over? Join SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Dragiev, who is a perfect 8-0 in his last eight Celtics picks, and find out.