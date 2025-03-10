We've got another exciting interconference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics will host the Utah Jazz. Boston is 46-18 overall and 22-11 at home, while Utah is 15-49 overall and 7-25 on the road. The Celtics have won each of their first two meetings this season by an average of 22.5 points. Jayson Tatum (knee) is questionable, and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Boston.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Celtics odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, in one of the largest point spreads of the 2024-25 NBA season. The over/under is 229.5 points.

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Celtics -17.5

Celtics vs. Jazz over/under: 229.5 points

Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Celtics -1786, Jazz +956

UTA: The Jazz are 15-6 against the spread (ATS) against the East this season

BOS: The Celtics have covered the spread in four straight games

Why the Jazz can cover



The Jazz are coming off three straight losses, but each of those games were single-digit results despite Utah having makeshift lineups over the last few weeks. The Jazz have either won or lost by single digits in five of their last six games with different leading scorers on a nearly nightly basis. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points and seven rebounds on Sunday for his third game with more than 20 points over his last four contests.

Third-year guard Johnny Juzang added 15 points and seven rebounds after scoring 27 points earlier in the week against Washington. Keyonte George, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is averaging 20.8 points and 5.0 assists over four games in March. It's a lost season for the Jazz, but many of the players on court are playing to prove themselves as capable NBA assets, and with a matchup against the defending champions on Monday, you can expect high effort from the Utah active players against a Celtics team at less than 100% health. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even with the high expectations that come with being the defending NBA champions, the Celtics have vastly outperformed the oddsmakers' projections over recent weeks. The Celtics have covered the spread in four straight games and nine of their last 12 contests. Boston is 10-2 overall over its last 12 games with six of those wins coming by at least 13 points. The Jazz have been resting and dealing with injuries to nearly all of their starters over the past few weeks as the Celtics will have the vastly superior talent advantage on Monday.

Even with Porzingis (illness) doubtful and Tatum (knee) questionable, the Celtics have proven depth if they can't play. Payton Pritchard had 43 points, 10 rebounds and five assists off the bench with Tatum and Porzingis out against the Trail Blazers last week, and he's the favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. The Celtics have the No. 6 scoring offense (117 ppg) and No. 3 scoring defense (108.2 ppg) this season. See which team to pick here.

