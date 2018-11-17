Celtics vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Boston Celtics have been labeled as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and they showed why in Friday's overtime win over the Toronto Raptors. Kyrie Irving was a one-man wrecking crew down the stretch as he scored a game-high 41 points and dished out 11 assists. Second-year forward Jayson Tatum also came up large in the second half and scored 21 points over the final 24 minutes.

The Jazz were on the opposite end of the spectrum as they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the biggest storylines in the game was the fact that Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, but attempted 35 shots and didn't register a single assist. The Jazz were coming off a horrific 118-68 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks and things didn't get any better with a loss to Philadelphia.

How to watch Jazz at Celtics

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17

Saturday, Nov. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD BankNorth Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD BankNorth Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Celtics -4.0

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Jazz: Utah did play well in the last meeting against the Celtics when it came away with a 123-115 win back on Nov. 9. In that contest, Joe Ingles chipped in 27 points and showed why he's one of the most consistent perimeter shooters in the league. This is certainly a game that Utah needs to win after two extremely tough losses.

Celtics: Boston showed why it's looked at as one of the top teams in the entire NBA against the Raptors. Irving was brought to Boston to be "the guy," and he didn't disappoint as he torched the Raptors down the stretch. After a pair of losses earlier this month, the Celtics are looking to win their third consecutive game and this would be a very impressive back-to-back pair of wins.

Game prediction, pick

The Celtics have struggled at points throughout the early portion of the regular season, but really came up big down the stretch against the Raptors. On the other hand, the Jazz have been struggling as of late and came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a game that could be very close, it makes sense to roll with the Celtics at home.