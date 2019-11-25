Celtics vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Boston 11-4; Sacramento 7-8

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Sacramento will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Celtics were close but no cigar last week as they fell 96-92 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Boston was the play of SF Jaylen Brown, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Sacramento and the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half. The Kings took their matchup against Washington 113-106. The Kings' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Harrison Barnes, who had 26 points, and PF Richaun Holmes, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The last time the two teams met in November, the Celtics and the Kings were neck-and-neck, but the Celtics came up empty-handed with a 100-99 loss. Maybe the Celtics will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.90

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.