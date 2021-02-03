The Sacramento Kings will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings are 9-11 overall and 5-6 at home, while Boston is 11-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. Boston is favored by one-point in the latest Kings vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Celtics vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Celtics spread: Kings +1

Kings vs. Celtics over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, 118-109. De'Aaron Fox posted a double-double with 38 points and 12 assists. He scored 17 straight points during the final 7:07. Sacramento overcame a 10-point deficit in the final quarter. The Kings have won four of their past five games.

Buddy Hield is second in the NBA in three-point field goals made with 82. Richaun Holmes ranks second in the league in field goal percentage at .664. The Kings are 29th in team defense, allowing 119.2 points per game.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston topped the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, 111-107. Jayson Tatum (27 points) was the top scorer for the Celtics. Boston has split its last four games. Kemba Walker added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Jaylen Brown recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Walker played a season-high 31 minutes on Tuesday and will be rested on Wednesday. Peyton Pritchard (knee) is out. The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 meetings with the Kings.

