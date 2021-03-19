The Boston Celtics will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 20-20 overall and 12-6 at home, while Sacramento is 16-24 overall and 7-12 on the road. The Kings won the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 3, 116-111.

Boston is favored by seven points in the latest Celtics vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.

Celtics vs. Kings spread: Celtics -7

Celtics vs. Kings over-under: 233 points

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday,121-119. De'Aaron Fox had 28 points and seven assists along with five steals, and Harrison Barnes finished with 18 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Fox hit a game-winning jump shot just before the final buzzer. After losing the first two, the Kings won their first game on the team's current six-game road trip.

Fox has now scored 10 or more points in the fourth quarter seven times this season and is fifth in the NBA in fourth quarter scoring (245 points). The Kings are allowing 120 points per game, second worst in the NBA. Sacramento is second in the league in points in the paint per game (54.9).

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics were upended by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, 117-110. Boston has lost three of its past four games. The Celtics saw a nine-game winning streak against the Cavaliers come to an end. Robert Williams posted a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points along with four blocks, and Jayson Tatum had 29 points in addition to five rebounds.

After taking a 2-0 lead vs. Cleveland, Boston never led again. The Celtics missed 28 of 38 3-point attempts. Boston has won 13 straight home games vs. Sacramento. Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) is out for Friday's game.

How to make Kings vs. Celtics picks

