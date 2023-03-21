The Boston Celtics (49-23) will wrap up their six-game road trip when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-28) on Tuesday night. Boston has won three of its first five games during the trip, but it is coming off a 118-117 loss to Utah on Saturday. Sacramento had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 128-120 loss to the Jazz on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center. Boston is favored by 5 points in the latest Kings vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 69-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Celtics spread: Kings +5

Kings vs. Celtics over/under: 238.5 points

Kings vs. Celtics money line: Sacramento +170, Boston -205

Kings vs. Celtics picks: See picks here

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has been in its best form of the season since the end of February, winning 11 of its last 14 games. The Kings won three straight road games last week before wrapping up the trip with a loss at Utah on Monday, falling to third place in the Western Conference standings. Star guard De'Aaron Fox scored 37 points against the Jazz, while Domantas Sabonis nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Fox leads Sacramento with 25.5 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, and Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds. The Kings have won seven of their last 10 home games against Boston and have covered in six of their last eight games this season. Boston has failed to cover the number in seven consecutive games against Pacific Division opponents.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is only a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference, so it will be motivated to maintain that advantage on Tuesday. The Celtics have already notched wins over Atlanta, Minnesota and Portland during their current road trip. They beat Sacramento by 18 points in November, led by 30 points from Jayson Tatum and 25 points from Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics have been without starting center Robert Williams III for the past eight games due to a strained left hamstring, but he is expected to play on Tuesday. He is averaging 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, so he would provide a big boost for Boston. The Celtics have won nine of their last 12 games against Western Conference opponents, while Sacramento is coming off a four-game road trip in six days.

How to make Kings vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Celtics vs. Kings spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.