Who's Playing

New York @ Boston

Current Records: New York 25-26; Boston 25-26

What to Know

The New York Knicks are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET April 7 at TD Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New York was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 114-112 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 15 boards, and 12 dimes, and small forward Reggie Bullock, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Randle now has four triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Boston came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 106-96. The top scorer for the Celtics was small forward Jayson Tatum (20 points).

New York is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

New York took their game against Boston in the teams' previous meeting in January by a conclusive 105-75 score. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or does Boston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 20 games against New York.