Who's Playing
New York @ Boston
Current Records: New York 25-26; Boston 25-26
What to Know
The New York Knicks are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET April 7 at TD Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
New York was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 114-112 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 15 boards, and 12 dimes, and small forward Reggie Bullock, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Randle now has four triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, Boston came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 106-96. The top scorer for the Celtics was small forward Jayson Tatum (20 points).
New York is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
New York took their game against Boston in the teams' previous meeting in January by a conclusive 105-75 score. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or does Boston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 15 out of their last 20 games against New York.
