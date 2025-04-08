The top teams in the Atlantic Division square off when the Boston Celtics battle the New York Knicks in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Boston is coming off a 124-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, while New York downed the Phoenix Suns 112-98 that same day. The Celtics (58-20), who are the second seed in the East, are 32-7 on the road this season. The Knicks (50-28), the third seed in the East, are 27-12 on their home floor in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston has won all three meetings this season, including a 118-105 victory in their last meeting on Feb. 23. Boston is a 1-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Boston -1 at DraftKings

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 222 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Boston -111, New York -108

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 57 of their last 84 games (+26.50 units)

NY: The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (knee) are both questionable for the game, but the Celtics have players who can step up if either misses time.

Point guard Derrick White helps power the Celtics attack. In 74 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and one block in 33.7 minutes. In Sunday's win over the Wizards, he scored 19 points and added four assists. He registered a double-double with 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in a 117-03 win at Memphis on March 31. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

Veteran point guard Jalen Brunson has returned to the lineup. He has scored 20 or more points in eight of his past nine games, including a 39-point, 10-assist and four-rebound performance in a 113-109 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. He scored 15 points, dished out six assists and grabbed two rebounds in a 112-98 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. In 62 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.1 points, 7.4 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35.4 minutes.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a double-double machine. He has registered 56 double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. In a 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, he poured in 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with three assists. He had 19 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over Phoenix. In 70 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and one steal in 34.9 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

