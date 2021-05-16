The New York Knicks are in the postseason for the first time in eight years and are in control of their first-round destiny if they can beat the visiting Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks (40-31) enter the final game of the regular season tied with Atlanta for fourth place in the Eastern Conference but own the tiebreaker against the Hawks. A victory over seventh-place Boston (36-35), which is already ticketed to compete in the play-in tournament, gives New York the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in a first-round series vs. Atlanta.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 11.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 213.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Knicks vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Knicks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -11.5

Celtics vs. Knicks over-under: 213.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -700; Celtics +500

BOS: The Celtics are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

NYK: The Knicks are 16-4 against the spread in their last 20 games

Why the Celtics can cover



The Celtics are locked in to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs, which means Boston will sit a long list of players on Sunday. Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are among the notable names who will miss Sunday's contest against the Knicks. Tatum, a two-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 101-99 victory over New York on April 7.

Despite missing the likes of Tatum and Walker on Sunday, Boston will enter its matchup against the Knicks confident they can keep it close. That's because the Celtics are 6-1 in their last seven matchups against the Knicks. In addition, Boston has won each of its last five games against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle put New York in position to claim the No. 4 seed by recording a triple-double with 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 118-109 overtime win over Charlotte. He scored only two points on a pair of free throws in the extra session but assisted on all five of his team's field goals to ice the victory. Randle also filled up the stat sheet vs. Boston last month with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Knicks allow the fewest points in the league at 104.8 points per game and also hold opponents to an NBA-low 33.9 percent shooting from behind the arc. Guard Derrick Rose sat out Wednesday vs. San Antonio and was limited to 25 minutes on Saturday, but he scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and is averaging 21.0 points over his last seven contests. Alec Burks just missed his second straight double-double (14 points, nine boards) on Saturday.

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

