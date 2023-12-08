We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks. Boston is 15-5 overall and 9-0 at home, while New York is 12-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Celtics have won both meetings this year by an average of 10 points.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Celtics -7.5

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 221 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Celtics: -283, Knicks: +230

NYK: The Knicks are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

BOS: The Celtics are 6-3 ATS at home this season

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks are 7-3 over their last 10 games and currently sixth in the Eastern Conference at 12-8 overall. Julius Randle is coming off a dominant 41-point performance against the Bucks on Tuesday in a quarterfinal loss in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Randle is averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, and he's been near unstoppable over his last five games. The two-time All-Star is averaging 28.6 points on 57.1% shooting over his last five contests.

Jalen Brunson continues to justify and surpass the value of his four-year, $104 million contract he signed with the Knicks before last season. The 27-year-old is averaging 24.9 points per game, the 18th most in the NBA this season, after averaging a career-best 24.0 points per game last season. Brunson is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc as Brunson and Randle form one of the stronger duos in the league.

What to know about the Celtics

The Celtics have the best record in the Eastern Conference (15-5) through 20 games. The addition of Jrue Holiday has made a huge difference for Boston on the defensive side as the Celtics are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (108.1) in the NBA. The Celtics are 2-0 against the Knicks this year, including a 114-98 win in Boston on November 13.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two scorers the Celtics can consistently rely on, but they've had a nice offensive boost from Derrick White as of late. White is averaging 16.8 points and seven assists over his last five games. Tatum is averaging 36.3 points per game over his last three games against the Knicks and is averaging 27.6 points per game this season.

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under

So who wins Celtics vs. Knicks?