Celtics vs. Knicks odds: Picks from expert who's 10-4 on Boston's games
Mike McClure has his finger on the pulse of Boston basketball and just locked in a pick for Thursday
The Boston Celtics, leaders of the Eastern Conference, head to Madison Square Garden for a meeting with their archrival New York Knicks, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The Celtics are three-point road favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 202, up from the opening line of 200.5.
The money line is Boston -163, meaning you would need to bet $163 on the Celtics to win $100.
Before you choose a side on the Thursday night showdown, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings. He's off to a red-hot start on his NBA DFS picks this year, cashing in on multiple tournament lineups already.
But while breaking down each individual matchup of every game, he often finds something that compels him to pick a winner against the spread. This is one of those instances.
Add to it his recent success in picking games involving the Celtics -- he's won 10 of 14 -- and you can see why you need to pay attention.
Center Al Horford, who leads the Celtics in rebounds (7.9 per game), assists (5.4), blocks and field goal percentage, fouled out with just six points in a 90-89 loss to Miami on Wednesday. He was outplayed by former teammate Kelly Olynyk, who had a career-high 32 points.
While Kyrie Irving (24.7 ppg) makes Boston go, Horford's scoring output is a determining factor on the team's success. Over the last 15 games, when Horford scores at least 14 points, the Celtics are 8-2. When he's held to under 14, the team is 1-4.
He'll match up against New York star Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last two games (knee) but is expected to suit up on Thursday.
Boston pounded New York in the team's lone meeting so far this year, 110-89 at TD Garden on Oct. 25. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Irving each scored at least 20, while Enes Kanter had 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Knicks.
Horford outplayed Porzingis, too, finishing with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Can the Knicks down their rival Celtics or at least cover the small spread, or does Boston get back on track after Wednesday night's loss in this dominant start to the season? McClure's confident pick against the spread is in.
So what side of Celtics-Knicks do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Celtics-Knicks, and see what x-factor determines which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who's 10-4 on Celtics' games.
-
Kuzma matches Jerry West's rookie feat
After 27 points on Friday night, Kuzma has scored at least 25 points in three straight gam...
-
Harden rips refs after ejection
Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score 50 points in back-to-back...
-
Harden has back-to-back 50-point games
Harden dropped 51 points, but was ejected in the Rockets' loss to the Clippers
-
Fox has partial quad tear, out 2 weeks
Fox will be re-evaluated after two weeks
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from NBA's Friday games
-
Devin Booker is Suns' young shining star
At only 21 years old, the talented guard has turned a real corner in his third season
Add a Comment