The third-seeded New York Knicks and second-seeded Boston Celtics will meet in Game 1 of their 2025 Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Monday. New York outlasted the Detroit Pistons 4-2 in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, while Boston is coming off a 4-1 series win over the Orlando Magic. The Knicks (50-32), second in the Atlantic Division, are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 1999-2000, when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games. The Celtics (61-21), the defending NBA champions, are looking to become the first repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors won in 2017 and 2018.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The teams have split seven previous playoff series. The Celtics are 9-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. The Celtics are -392 on the money line (risk $392 to win $100), while the Knicks are +308 (risk $100 to win $308). Before making any Celtics vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9 at DraftKings

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 212.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -392, New York +308

NY: The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 61 of their last 93 games (+24.85 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum has been dominant this postseason, registering three double-doubles in the first round against the Magic. In the decisive Game 5, he poured in 35 points, while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing eight rebounds in a 120-89 win. He had 37 points and 14 rebounds with three assists and three steals in a 107-98 Game 4 win. He has been nearly unstoppable this season against New York. In four regular-season games against the Knicks, he averaged 33.5 points, seven assists and 6.8 rebounds in 37.8 minutes.

Also helping power the Celtics is shooting guard Jaylen Brown. In five playoff games this season, he is averaging 23 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes. He registered two double-doubles in the first round against Orlando, including a 36-point, 10-rebound and five-assist performance in Game 2, a 109-100 win. In four regular-season games against New York, Brown averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 30 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson helps propel the New York offense. In six postseason games this year, he is averaging 31.5 points, 8.2 assists and four rebounds in 40 minutes of action. He scored 40 points, while adding seven assists and four rebounds in the 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 on Thursday. He registered a double-double with 32 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a 94-93 win in Game 4.

Another force on offense is center Karl-Anthony Towns. He is averaging 19.7 points, 10 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 37.7 minutes this postseason. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, including a 17-point, 11-rebound and two-block performance in a 106-103 loss to Detroit in Game 5. He had 31 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 118-116 win in Game 3. See which team to back at SportsLine.

