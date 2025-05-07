The Boston Celtics will look to even their best-of-seven series with the New York Knicks when the teams meet in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. New York trailed by as many as 20 points before rallying for a 108-105 overtime win in Monday's Game 1. The Knicks (50-32), the third seed in the East, have lost in the conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons. The Celtics (61-21), the second seed in the conference, have won eight of the past 10 games against New York.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The teams have split 14 previous playoff series. The Celtics are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211. Before making any Knicks vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10.5 at DraftKings

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 211 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -552, New York +407

NY: The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 62 of their last 94 games (+25.85 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston can ill afford to dig a 2-0 hole and will look to small forward Jayson Tatum to turn around their fortunes. Tatum is coming off a double-double in Game 1 of the series, scoring 23 points, while grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out six assists, while making two steals and blocking one shot. He had three double-doubles in the first round against the Orlando Magic. In five postseason games, Tatum is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 40 minutes.

Also helping lead the Celtics is shooting guard Jaylen Brown. In six postseason games this season, he is averaging 23 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal in 37.2 minutes. In Game 1 against the Knicks, he scored 23 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Brown recorded two double-doubles in the first round against Orlando, including a 36-point, 10-rebound and five-assist performance in Game 2, a 109-100 win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson helped fuel the Game 1 comeback, scoring 29 points, while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals. In seven playoff games this season, he is averaging 31.1 points, 7.7 assists and four rebounds in 40.4 minutes. Brunson poured in 40 points, while adding seven assists and four rebounds in the 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of the first round on Thursday. He had a double-double in a 94-93 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of their series, scoring 32 points, while adding 11 assists and five rebounds.

Small forward OG Anunoby is also coming off a solid series opener against the Celtics. In 46 minutes of action, he poured in 29 points, while adding four rebounds, three assists and one steal. He had 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Game 6 win over the Pistons in the first round. In seven playoff games this year, he is averaging 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and one assist in 42.4 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

