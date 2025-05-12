The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will look to even their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series with the New York Knicks when they meet in Game 4 on Monday night in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Boston avoided a 3-0 deficit with a 115-93 win in Game 3. The Celtics (61-21), the second seed in the East, are 2-1 on the road this postseason. The Knicks (51-31), the third seed in the conference, are 1-3 on their home floor in the playoffs.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston has won nine of the last 12 meetings with New York, including all four regular-season games in 2024-25. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 208.5. The Celtics are -260 on the money line (risk $260 to win $100), while the Knicks are +210 (risk $100 to win $210).

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Boston -6.5 at DraftKings

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 208.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Boston -260, New York +210

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 63 of their last 96 games (+25.80)

NY: The Knicks have hit the game total under in 22 of their last 35 games (+8.80 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum continues to help power the Boston offense. He is coming off a near double-double with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Game 3 on Saturday. He opened the series with a double-double, scoring 23 points, while grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out six assists, while making two steals and blocking one shot. He was dominant in the first round against the Orlando Magic, registering three double-doubles. In seven postseason games, Tatum is averaging 26.1 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 40.3 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is also a big part of the Celtics' success. In eight postseason games this season, he is averaging 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.6 minutes. In Saturday's game, he poured in 19 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists. He had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Game 1. He registered two double-doubles in the first round series against Orlando, including a 36-point, 10-rebound and five-assist effort in Game 2, a 109-100 win.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson continues to help power New York. In Saturday's Game 3 loss, he scored 27 points, while chipping in seven assists and grabbing four rebounds. He helped fuel the Game 1 comeback, scoring 29 points, while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals. In nine playoff appearances this season, he is averaging 29.1 points, 7.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 40 minutes. His most prolific outing this postseason came in Game 6 of the first round in a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons. In that game, he poured in 40 points, while adding seven assists and four rebounds.

Also helping propel the Knicks is center Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man is averaging 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one block in 36.6 minutes. He has registered five consecutive double-doubles, including a 21-point and 15-rebound performance in Saturday's Game 3 loss. He scored 21 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and added one assist and one block in the 91-90 win in Game 2 at Boston.

