The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, and the series got off to a thrilling start. The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit on Monday night to win Game 1, 108-105, in overtime to steal home-court advantage away from the reigning champs.

The Celtics missed an NBA record 45 3-pointers in the Game 1 loss, going 15 for 60 from beyond the arc. Still, the Celtics are the heavy favorites to win the series, which resumes with Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Both teams are led by All-NBA superstars. Celtics wing Jayson Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Magic in the first round, while Knicks guard Jalen Brunson put up 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per game against the Pistons.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT) -- New York leads 1-0

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Knicks vs. Celtics | Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Knicks vs. Celtics | Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Celtics vs. Knicks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | Time/TV TBD

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Celtics -300, Knicks +250

Game 1 odds: Celtics -9.5, O/U 211

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 2 pick

