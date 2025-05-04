The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are renewing their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's the first playoff matchup between the teams since 2013, and Game 1 is set for Monday night in Boston. The reigning NBA champion Celtics took care of the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, while the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in six games in a much closer series.

The Knicks rebuilt their roster in the offseason, adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to create a team that could contend with Boston. So far, it hasn't been enough, as the Celtics swept the regular-season series, winning four games by an average of 16.3 points per game. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who played all five first-round games despite nursing a knee injury, said he expects the series against the Knicks to be a "war."

Both teams are led by All-NBA superstars. Celtics wing Jayson Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Magic in the first round, while Knicks guard Jalen Brunson put up 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per game against the Pistons.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Monday, May 5 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Knicks vs. Celtics | Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Knicks vs. Celtics | Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Celtics vs. Knicks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | Time/TV TBD

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Celtics -800, Knicks +550

Game 1 odds: Celtics -9, O/U 213

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 1 best bet

