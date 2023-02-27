Atlantic Division rivals meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening. The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks with both teams enjoying success in recent days. Boston is 7-1 in the last eight games, improving to 44-17 overall, while New York is 35-27 overall after a five-game winning streak. The Knicks have a clean injury report for the game, while Jaylen Brown (personal reasons) is out for the Celtics.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 3-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds.

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Celtics -145, Knicks +122

BOS: The Celtics are 16-14 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 13-16-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



While the team's offensive performance turns heads, the Celtics are also stout on defense. Boston ranks in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and the Celtics are threatening to any opponent on that end of the floor. However, Boston is also in the top five of the league in defensive efficiency, yielding only 1.11 points per possession. The Celtics lead the NBA in free throw prevention, allowing only 21.0 free throw attempts per game, and Boston is also No. 1 with a 75.2% defensive rebound rate.

That leads to only 12.7 second-chance points allowed per game, and Boston is in the top eight of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (46.7%), points allowed in the paint (48.1 per game) and blocked shots (5.2 per game). The Celtics should also be able to limit assists in this matchup, as the Knicks generate the fewest assists of any team in the league (22.4 per game) and Boston is in the top three in giving up only 23.0 assists per contest.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is enjoying tremendous offensive success this season. The Knicks are scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top eight of the NBA in efficiency. New York is also fantastic on the offensive glass, leading the league with 17.1 second-chance points per game and securing more than 32% of missed shots. The Knicks boost efficiency with elite ball security, committing a turnover on fewer than 13% of offensive possessions and committing the fewest live-ball turnovers (6.0 per game) in the NBA.

The Knicks also generate 25.5 free throw attempts per game, No. 6 in the league, and New York has key defensive strengths. The Knicks lead the NBA in points allowed in the paint (45.0 per game), and New York is firmly in the top five of the league in field goal percentage allowed (45.5%) and fast break points allowed (12.5 per game).

