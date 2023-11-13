Eastern Conference powers square off on Monday evening in primetime. TD Garden hosts a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. Boston is 7-2 overall this season, including two straight wins and a 4-0 home record. New York is on a three-game winning streak, improving to 5-4 overall, and the Knicks are playing on the second day of a back-to-back set.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Boston as the 9-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -9

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -398, Knicks +312

New York: The Knicks are 5-2-2 against the spread this season

Boston: The Celtics are 4-3-2 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has been stellar on the road over a large sample. The Knicks have a +2.7 net rating this season, and that comes after top-five marks in the NBA last season in road net rating (+1.5) and road record (24-17). New York has stellar metrics in key areas on offense, headlined by a 34.2% offensive rebound rate that ranks in the top three of the NBA. New York also takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.3% of possessions, and Boston is in the bottom five of the league in turnovers created (12.4 per game) and steals (6.7 per game) this season.

On defense, the Knicks are outstanding, including a top-three defensive rating (104.7) in the league. New York is the best defensive rebounding team in the league, leading the NBA in defensive rebound rate (77.0%) and second-chance points allowed (10.1 per game). The Knicks are also in the top six of the NBA in free throw attempts allowed (22.7 per game), assists allowed (22.7 per game), and points allowed in the paint (45.1 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston toppled New York in the 2023-24 season opener, holding the Knicks to 1.07 points per possession and 37% shooting. The Celtics also produced a 61.1% true shooting clip in that matchup, and Boston has the advantage playing at TD Garden. Boston is 4-0 at home this season, out-scoring opponents by a whopping 24.8 points per 100 possessions. Last season, the Celtics finished 32-9 at home, posting the best net rating (+10.1) at home of any team in the Eastern Conference. This season, Boston has also been generally dominant, posting a +13.6 net rating to lead the NBA.

The Celtics rank in the top three of the NBA in offensive and defensive efficiency, and Boston is led by one of the best players in the NBA in Jayson Tatum. The four-time All-Star averaged 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season, and Tatum is putting up 27.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He is also shooting 52% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, and Tatum brings top-tier defense on the wing. See which team to pick here.

