The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. And New York is now one win away from the team's first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. The Knicks are up 3-1 in the series and heavily favored to advance after Celtics star Jayson Tatum torn his Achilles on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Knicks have already won twice in Boston in the series, erasing 20-point deficits in Games 1 and 2. The Celtics picked up a road win in Game 3 and Game 4 was close late, but Tatum went down with three minutes remaining.

It's the first playoff matchup between the teams since 2013. The reigning NBA champion Celtics took care of the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, while the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in six games in a much closer series.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93

Game 4: Knicks 121, Celtics 113 -- New York leads 3-1

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Knicks -525, Celtics +400

Game 5 odds: Celtics -4.5, O/U 207.5

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 5 pick

Boston's season ended on Monday. Sure, they won Game 2 against Orlando without Tatum, but there's a big difference between surviving for 48 minutes and competing with the knowledge that your best player is gone. That's where the Celtics are right now. They know they have basically no chance to win the championship without Tatum. They'll miss him on the court, certainly, but his absence is going to be demoralizing. For that team to be a favorite, even at home, seems a tad ridiculous to me. The Pick: Knicks +4.5