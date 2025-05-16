The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. New York is one win away from its first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. The Knicks are up 3-2 in the series, but the Celtics are trying to rally and force a Game 7 without star Jayson Tatum, who underwent surgery for a torn Achilles this week. New York is still favored in Game 6 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

After the Knicks won twice in Boston to open the series, the Celtics picked up a road win in Game 3 and Game 4 was close late, but Tatum went down with three minutes remaining and Boston couldn't pull out the win. With their backs against the wall in Game 5, the Celtics fought back with another win at MSG.

It's the first playoff matchup between the teams since 2013. The reigning NBA champion Celtics took care of the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, while the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in six games in a much closer series.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93

Game 4: Knicks 121, Celtics 113

Game 5: Celtics 127, Knicks 102 -- New York leads 3-2

Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Knicks -275, Celtics +225

Game 5 odds: Knicks -2.5, O/U 211.5

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 5 pick

