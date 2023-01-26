Atlantic Division rivals take the floor in a spotlight matchup on Thursday evening. The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks at TD Garden, with Boston boasting an 18-5 home record. The Celtics are 35-14 overall, leading the Eastern Conference, and the Knicks are 26-23 overall and 14-10 on the road. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for the Celtics, with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) and Evan Fournier (personal) ruled out for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 226.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -355, Knicks +278

NYK: The Knicks are 16-8 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 13-10 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have three players averaging at least 20 points per game this season, and New York ranks in the top quartile of the NBA in scoring 114.9 points per 100 possessions. New York leads the league with 17.8 second-chance points per game, and the Knicks are in the top three with a 32.8% offensive rebound rate. The Knicks take care of the ball with a 13.3% turnover rate, and get to the free throw line consistently, generating 25.8 attempts per game.

New York also puts pressure on the rim with 51.9 points in the paint per game, and the team's defense remains strong under Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks are holding opponents to 45.2% shooting and 34.5% from 3-point range, and rank No. 2 in the league in allowing 45.1 points in the paint per game. New York is also in the top 10 of the league in fast break points allowed (12.9 per game), and the Knicks are able to make life difficult for opponents.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense is top-notch this season, ranking in the top three of the NBA with plenty of shooting and star power. The Celtics also bring an elite defense to the table, with league-leading marks in several categories. Boston has the NBA's best defensive rebound rate, securing 74.4% of missed shots from opponents, and the Celtics also lead the league in giving up only 20.6 free throw attempts and 22.7 assists per game.

Overall, Boston is holding opponents to fewer than 1.11 points per possession, a top-five mark in the league, and the Celtics are in the top third of the NBA in preventing fast break points (12.9 per game) and points in the paint (48.5 per game). Boston challenges shots at a high level, holding opponents to 46.8% from the field and 53.0% inside the arc, and the Knicks are in the NBA's bottom tier in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game on offense.

