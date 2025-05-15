Celtics vs. Knicks score: Boston stays alive without Jayson Tatum as Derrick White shines in Game 5

The Boston Celtics are still alive against the New York Knicks. The Celtics pulled away to win Game 5, 127-102, on Wednesday night without star forward Jayson Tatum. The Knicks still lead the series, 3-2, and will have another chance to move to the Eastern Conference finals in Friday's Game 6.

Derrick White scored a game-high 34 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 as the Celtics used a strong third quarter to run away with the win. Tatum tore his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 and will miss the remainder of this playoff run and potentially all of next season.

Boston did not blow a double-digit lead this time, thanks to shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range. The Celtics got a little bit from everyone, but one of the biggest standouts was Luke Kornet off the bench, who had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Josh Hart led the Knicks with 24 points. Jalen Brunson scored 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting but fouled out in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks will now try to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000 on Friday. The Celtics, meanwhile, are trying to avoid becoming the sixth reigning champion in a row to get knocked out in the second round or earlier in the NBA playoffs. No defending champ has made it beyond the second round since the Warriors in 2019.

CBS Sports will have more on this game soon.