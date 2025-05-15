Celtics vs. Knicks score: Boston stays alive without Jayson Tatum as Derrick White shines in Game 5

FINAL: Celtics 127, Knicks 102
The Celtics have extended the series. Even without Jayson Tatum, who recently underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles he suffered in Game 4, the Celtics willed themselves to this win to push it to a Game 6, and it wasn't close. Boston was up by as many as 25 points, thanks to shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range.
The Celtics got a little bit from everyone, but the biggest standout was Luke Kornet off the bench, who had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.
Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 34 points, while Jaylen Brown had 26 of his own. It was an impressive win for Boston after how things ended in Game 4 where they once again blew a big lead and then lost Tatum for the rest of the season.
For the Knicks, not much went right, highlighted by the fact Jalen Brunson fouled out in the fourth quarter. But it's onto Game 6 where the Knicks will have another shot to close this series out, this time on their home floor.