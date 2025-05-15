Skip to Main Content

Celtics vs. Knicks score: Boston stays alive without Jayson Tatum as Derrick White shines in Game 5

The Knicks-Celtics series is heading to a Game 6

The Boston Celtics are still alive against the New York Knicks. The Celtics pulled away to win Game 5, 127-102, on Wednesday night without star forward Jayson Tatum. The Knicks still lead the series, 3-2, and will have another chance to move to the Eastern Conference finals in Friday's Game 6.

Derrick White scored a game-high 34 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 as the Celtics used a strong third quarter to run away with the win. Tatum tore his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 and will miss the remainder of this playoff run and potentially all of next season. 

Boston did not blow a double-digit lead this time, thanks to shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range. The Celtics got a little bit from everyone, but one of the biggest standouts was Luke Kornet off the bench, who had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. 

Josh Hart led the Knicks with 24 points. Jalen Brunson scored 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting but fouled out in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks will now try to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000 on Friday. The Celtics, meanwhile, are trying to avoid becoming the sixth reigning champion in a row to get knocked out in the second round or earlier in the NBA playoffs. No defending champ has made it beyond the second round since the Warriors in 2019.

CBS Sports will have more on this game soon.

FINAL: Celtics 127, Knicks 102

The Celtics have extended the series. Even without Jayson Tatum, who recently underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles he suffered in Game 4, the Celtics willed themselves to this win to push it to a Game 6, and it wasn't close. Boston was up by as many as 25 points, thanks to shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range. 

The Celtics got a little bit from everyone, but the biggest standout was Luke Kornet off the bench, who had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. 

Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 34 points, while Jaylen Brown had 26 of his own. It was an impressive win for Boston after how things ended in Game 4 where they once again blew a big lead and then lost Tatum for the rest of the season.

For the Knicks, not much went right, highlighted by the fact Jalen Brunson fouled out in the fourth quarter. But it's onto Game 6 where the Knicks will have another shot to close this series out, this time on their home floor.

 
Brunson fouls out with Celtics up big

The Knicks are down by 21 points with seven minutes left in Game 5 against the Celtics, and any hope of a comeback just got slimmer as Jalen Brunson just fouled out of the game. 

The foul was called as Brunson was trying to steal the ball away from Jaylen Brown, but he was called for a foul, which Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau challenged, however the call was upheld. Now Brunson will have to watch the rest of the game from the bench. 

 
Things getting chippy in Boston

The Celtics and Knicks are getting physical in Game 5. At the start of the third quarter, Jaylen Brown and Josh Hart were assessed double technicals for shoving each other back and forth.

Not much else came of it after Luke Kornet stepped in to separate the two, but you can tell how badly both sides want to win this one. The Knicks have a chance to eliminate the Celtics and advance to the Eastern Conference finals, while Boston is obviously playing to stay alive in the postseason.

 
Halftime: Knicks 59, Celtics 59

Despite being without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics are still hanging in there through two quarters against the Knicks. That's thanks to Boston shooting 50% from the field and 48% from 3-point range. Derrick White specifically has been on fire in the first half, going 5 of 9 on 3s. Jaylen Brown has also been keeping the Celtics afloat with 17 points on 63.6% from the field.

The Knicks are getting production from pretty much everyone in what is a series-clinching game. Josh Hart overcame an early elbow to the face from Luke Kornet to rack up 12 points and Jalen Brunson's had an efficient 13 points so far. Ahile the Knicks would like to have a halftime lead in this close-out game, we've seen them flip a switch and pull out games in the most unexpected of ways. 

While this may not be as dramatic as there's no 20-point deficit to overcome like in Games 1 and 2, the Knicks have proven throughout this series they can make the clutch plays down the stretch.

 
Josh Hart bloodied by Luke Kornet elbow

With 3:30 minutes left in the first quarter, Josh Hart caught a mean elbow right to the forehead by Celtics big man Luke Kornet. It sent Hart immediately to the floor and the gash started gushing blood profusely. 

Hart went straight to the Knicks bench, and the officials reviewed it for a Flagrant 1 foul, but deemed it a "regular basketball play" and that the contact was "incidental."

Hart was patched up by the Knicks' medical staff, made his two free throws and remained in the game.
