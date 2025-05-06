Celtics vs. Knicks score, Game 1 live updates: Rivalry renewed as Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson square off

The Boston Celtics are hosting the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. Boston enters the series as heavy favorites as the team tries to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the seventh time in nine years. New York, meanwhile is trying to get to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

The Celtics took out the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White combined to average 71.5 points per game. The Knicks needed six games to get past the Detroit Pistons in the first round, with their final three wins in the series coming by a combined six points. Jalen Brunson scored 31.5 points per game against Detroit, and all five Knick starters averaged double figures in scoring.

Celtics vs. Knicks info

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 5

Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via DraftKings): Celtics -9, O/U 213

Celtics vs. Knicks updates

CBS Sports will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 1. Follow along below.