Celtics vs. Knicks score, Game 2 live updates: Jayson Tatum, Boston aiming to rebound in NBA playoff series

The Boston Celtics are trying to bounce back and even their second-round playoff series in Game 2 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The reigning NBA champs coughed up a 20-point lead and lost in overtime in Tuesday's Game 1, missing a playoff record 45 3-pointers in the process. Boston is also trying to buck a second-round trend as home teams are 0-5 so far in this round of the 2025 playoffs.

The Knicks pulled off a shocking rally in Game 1, led by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, who both scored 29 points. The Celtics made just 15 of their 60 3-point attempts (25%) and Jayson Tatum went cold late, scoring just four points in the fourth quarter/overtime on 1-of-9 shooting.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 2 info

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 7

Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook): Celtics -10.5, O/U 212

CBS Sports will have updates, analysis and more throughout Celtics vs. Knicks Game 2. Follow along below