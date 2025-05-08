Skip to Main Content

Celtics vs. Knicks score, Game 2 live updates: Jayson Tatum, Boston aiming to rebound in NBA playoff series

The Knicks are looking to make road teams 6-0 in the second round

The Boston Celtics are trying to bounce back and even their second-round playoff series in Game 2 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The reigning NBA champs coughed up a 20-point lead and lost in overtime in Tuesday's Game 1, missing a playoff record 45 3-pointers in the process. Boston is also trying to buck a second-round trend as home teams are 0-5 so far in this round of the 2025 playoffs.

The Knicks pulled off a shocking rally in Game 1, led by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, who both scored 29 points. The Celtics made just 15 of their 60 3-point attempts (25%) and Jayson Tatum went cold late, scoring just four points in the fourth quarter/overtime on 1-of-9 shooting.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 2 info

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 7
Location: TD Garden -- Boston
TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max
Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook): Celtics -10.5, O/U 212

CBS Sports will have updates, analysis and more throughout Celtics vs. Knicks Game 2. Follow along below

Updating Live
(7)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Celtics 50, Knicks 41

New York trailed by 11 at the end of the first quarter and Boston's lead was as high as 16 in the second. The Knicks went on an 11-3 run near the end of the half, though, so they're in a decent spot, considering how inefficient they've been.

Not a ton of flow to this game, honestly. Extremely physical. Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum have both had difficulty getting anything going, in large part because of the amount of contact they're dealing with when they put the ball on the floor.

The Celtics are missing lots of open 3s again — they're 5 for 21 from deep — but they've drawn more fouls than the Knicks and they're winning the rebounding battle. They should feel good about being up by nine points despite Tatum having only two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Celtics make a push

Nice stat line for Jaylen Brown so far: 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals in 18 minutes.

In this one clip, you'll see him record a steal, a rebound and a 3:

With 2:55 left in the first half, the Celtics are up 46-30. They're on a 9-0 run, thanks to an and-1 from Brown, three free throws from Derrick White -- Josh Hart fouled him on a 3 -- and this wiiide-open transition 3 from White:

White has 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 FT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

KAT attack!

Early in the second quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns really took it to Al Horford. Remember when they were teammates on the Dominican Republic national team?

With two and-1s in the post and then a driving layup, Towns went on a personal 8-0 run. 

It hasn't all been great for KAT, though:

With 7:30 left in the first half, the Celtics are up 30-23. New York's energy on defense has picked up, and Boston's offense has gone a bit sideways.

This wasn't the greatest shot selection, for example:

A potential concern for the Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, who came off the bench after leaving Game 1 due to a mystery illness, did not have a particularly encouraging six-minute stint.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Celtics 24, Knicks 13

Leading up to this game, I wrote about how the Knicks' defense wasn't sustainable. Maybe I should have written about their offense instead. Right now, they're scoring 56.5 points per 100 possessions. Yikes!

This was a nice play by Jalen Brunson late in the quarter, though:

Brunson has two points on 1-for-6 shooting. I assume that will improve. 

This was the Knicks' lowest-scoring first quarter in a playoff game since 2003, by the way. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tough start for Knicks

With 2:39 left in the first quarter, the Celtics are up 19-9. They started the game on a 16-4 run.

New York is shooting 4 for 18 (22.2%) from the field and Jalen Brunson has missed all four of his shot attempts. Until Karl-Anthony Towns scored over a double-team about five minutes into the game, the only shot the Knicks had made -- a stepback 3 by OG Anunoby -- didn't count because a replay review showed that it was released after the shot clock expired.

Here's an and-1 from Jaylen Brown against Josh Hart:

And here's a Derrick White 3 in transition:

Also: Shoutout to Jrue Holiday for repeatedly leaking out and sealing Brunson under the rim in transition. 

It's looking good for Boston. The way Game 1 went, though, maybe the Knicks have the Celtics right where they want them!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Porzingis available, but Horford will start

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is available to play tonight after missing most of Game 1 with an illness. Porzingis, however, is not in Boston's starting lineup. Al Horford gets the nod from Joe Mazzulla alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

Kristaps Porzingis update: Celtics star to play in Game 2 vs. Knicks after leaving series opener with illness
Jack Maloney
Kristaps Porzingis update: Celtics star to play in Game 2 vs. Knicks after leaving series opener with illness