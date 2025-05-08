Celtics vs. Knicks score, Game 2 live updates: Jayson Tatum, Boston aiming to rebound in NBA playoff series

Halftime: Celtics 50, Knicks 41
New York trailed by 11 at the end of the first quarter and Boston's lead was as high as 16 in the second. The Knicks went on an 11-3 run near the end of the half, though, so they're in a decent spot, considering how inefficient they've been.
Not a ton of flow to this game, honestly. Extremely physical. Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum have both had difficulty getting anything going, in large part because of the amount of contact they're dealing with when they put the ball on the floor.
The Celtics are missing lots of open 3s again — they're 5 for 21 from deep — but they've drawn more fouls than the Knicks and they're winning the rebounding battle. They should feel good about being up by nine points despite Tatum having only two points on 1-for-7 shooting.