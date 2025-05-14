Skip to Main Content

Celtics vs. Knicks score: Game 5 live updates as Jalen Brunson, New York try to eliminate reigning champs

The Celtics are without Jayson Tatum on Wednesday night after he tore his Achilles

The New York Knicks have the chance to knock out the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff matchup on Wednesday night. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and thanks to a trio of double-digit comebacks in the series, enter with a 3-1 series lead. The Celtics need a win to keep their season alive, and they'll need to do it without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum tore his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 loss at Madison Square Garden. Boston's star underwent surgery on Tuesday and will miss whatever is left of this playoff run and potentially all of next season.

The Knicks are trying to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000. The Celtics, meanwhile, could become the sixth reigning champion in a row to get knocked out in the second round or earlier in the NBA playoffs. No defending champ has made it beyond the second round since the Warriors in 2019.

Celtics vs. Knicks: Game 5 info

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 14
Location: TD Garden -- Boston
TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max
Odds (via FanDuel): Celtics -4.5, O/U 208

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 5. Follow along below.

Josh Hart bloodied by Luke Kornet elbow

With 3:30 minutes left in the first quarter, Josh Hart caught a mean elbow right to the forehead by Celtics big man Luke Kornet. It sent Hart immediately to the floor and the gash started gushing blood profusely. 

Hart went straight to the Knicks bench, and the officials reviewed it for a Flagrant 1 foul, but deemed it a "regular basketball play" and that the contact was "incidental."

Hart was patched up by the Knicks' medical staff, made his two free throws and remained in the game.
