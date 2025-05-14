Celtics vs. Knicks score: Game 5 live updates as Jalen Brunson, New York try to eliminate reigning champs

The New York Knicks have the chance to knock out the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff matchup on Wednesday night. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and thanks to a trio of double-digit comebacks in the series, enter with a 3-1 series lead. The Celtics need a win to keep their season alive, and they'll need to do it without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum tore his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 loss at Madison Square Garden. Boston's star underwent surgery on Tuesday and will miss whatever is left of this playoff run and potentially all of next season.

The Knicks are trying to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000. The Celtics, meanwhile, could become the sixth reigning champion in a row to get knocked out in the second round or earlier in the NBA playoffs. No defending champ has made it beyond the second round since the Warriors in 2019.

Celtics vs. Knicks: Game 5 info

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 14

Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via FanDuel): Celtics -4.5, O/U 208

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 5. Follow along below.