Celtics vs. Knicks score: Game 6 live updates as Jalen Brunson tries to lead New York to first ECF since 2000

Without Jayson Tatum, Boston will fight to even the series on Friday night

The New York Knicks have the chance to knock out the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round NBA playoff matchup on Friday night. Facing elimination, the Celtics fought back to win Game 5 and now the Knicks hold a 3-2 series lead and can take care of business at home. If Boston can extend the series to a Game 7, it will have to do so again without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum tore his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 loss at Madison Square Garden. Boston's star underwent surgery on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of this playoff run and potentially all of next season.

The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson, opened the series with two straight wins in Boston. New York, which has put together a trio of double-digit comebacks in the series, is trying to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000. The Celtics, meanwhile, could become the sixth reigning champion in a row to get knocked out in the second round or earlier in the NBA playoffs. No defending champ has made it beyond the second round since the Warriors in 2019.

Celtics vs. Knicks: Game 6 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, May 16
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via DraftKings): Knicks -2.5, O/U 211.5

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 6. Follow along below

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Celtics can't get anything going

The Celtics showed the heart of a champion when they protected their home floor in Game 5, but now, the reality of playing without Jayson Tatum is really starting to set in here in Game 6. The Celtics have only 28 points in roughly 20 minutes of play. Every time it looks like they might get something going, the Knicks bust out a highlight defensive play like Deuce McBride's transition block of Derrick White. It looks like Boston's title defense is ending tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Sam Quinn
May 17, 2025, 1:11 AM
May. 16, 2025, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The offseason acquisitions leading the way for the Knicks

The point of New York's aggressive offseason was, ultimately, to help the Knicks compete with and defeat the Celtics. Well, in the possible clincher, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges are doing everything for New York. They have 25 of New York's 33 points, not only potentially helping them finish this series, but building confidence for next round's matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Leon Rose's moves are looking really good in Game 6, and that might be enough to get the Knicks back to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Sam Quinn
May 17, 2025, 12:53 AM
May. 16, 2025, 8:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaylen Brown starring in a low-scoring first quarter

It's been a tense 12 minutes at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks know this is their best chance to close the Celtics out, and Boston is still adjusting to life without Jayson Tatum. The result has been a game that has thus far been dominated by defense. The Knicks finally started to heat up at the end of the frame, but it's still only 26-20 in favor of New York. Jaylen Brown's 13 points have kept Boston alive, but Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, the two stars the Knicks spent most of their trade chips to acquire last offseason, have 21 of New York's 26 to put the Knicks on top.

Sam Quinn
May 17, 2025, 12:43 AM
May. 16, 2025, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Celtics make lineup change

Luke Kornet, not Kristaps Porziņģis, is in Boston's starting lineup on Friday night. Kornet came up big in Game 5 on Wednesday, while Porziņģis has struggled with an illness throughout the postseason.
