Celtics vs. Knicks score: Game 6 live updates as Jalen Brunson tries to lead New York to first ECF since 2000

The New York Knicks have the chance to knock out the reigning champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round NBA playoff matchup on Friday night. Facing elimination, the Celtics fought back to win Game 5 and now the Knicks hold a 3-2 series lead and can take care of business at home. If Boston can extend the series to a Game 7, it will have to do so again without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum tore his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 loss at Madison Square Garden. Boston's star underwent surgery on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of this playoff run and potentially all of next season.

The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson, opened the series with two straight wins in Boston. New York, which has put together a trio of double-digit comebacks in the series, is trying to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000. The Celtics, meanwhile, could become the sixth reigning champion in a row to get knocked out in the second round or earlier in the NBA playoffs. No defending champ has made it beyond the second round since the Warriors in 2019.

Celtics vs. Knicks: Game 6 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, May 16

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): Knicks -2.5, O/U 211.5

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 6. Follow along below