Celtics vs. Knicks score: Jalen Brunson leads eerily similar Game 2 comeback, Boston blows 20-point lead again

It was déjà vu in Boston on Wednesday night. The New York Knicks are improbably up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics after another 20-point comeback in Game 2. Mikal Bridges blocked Jayson Tatum on the final possession of the game to give the Knicks a 91-90 win.

This is the first time in NBA history that a team has come back from 20 points to win in two consecutive playoff games.

Bridges didn't score in the first three quarters of the game, then scored 14 points in the final frame before the big stop, which followed two clutch free throws from Jalen Brunson.

New York outscored Boston 30-17 in the fourth and finished the game on a 23-6 run to complete their second consecutive unbelievable comeback victory on the road. The Knicks were also down by 20 in the second half before coming back for an overtime win in Game 1.

In a stunning trend, home teams still have not won a playoff game in the second round. All higher seeds, they are now 0-6 after the Celtics' loss.

Brunson didn't have a particularly efficient night -- 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) and seven assists in 38 minutes -- but, aside from Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points on 9-for-16 shooting) and Josh Hart (23 points on 9-for-15 shooting), almost nobody did for New York. The Knicks won this game ugly.

The Celtics shot 34 for 94 (36.2%) as a team, including 10 for 40 (25%) from 3-point range. They won the possession game, but that didn't matter because they shot so terribly (again). Boston has missed a record 75 combined 3s through the two games this series.

Jayson Tatum finished with just 13 points and struggled again down the stretch. He had a go-ahead dunk with 18 seconds left, but otherwise had a tough time scoring. The Celtics star has just six fourth-quarter points through two games and is 0-for-7 on 3-pointers in the final frame. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown both scored 20 points to lead Boston.

Game 3 is Saturday at Madison Square Garden.