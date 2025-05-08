Celtics vs. Knicks score: Jalen Brunson leads eerily similar Game 2 comeback, Boston blows 20-point lead again

🚨Game 2 final: Knicks 91, Celtics 90
Mikal Bridges came up with a steal against Jayson Tatum on the final possession of the game to give the Knicks a one-point victory in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Celtics on Wednesday. New York has a 2-0 lead in the series.
This is the first time in NBA history that a team has come back from 20 points to win in two consecutive playoff games.
Bridges didn't score in the first three quarters of the game, then scored 14 points in the final frame before the big stop, which followed two clutch free throws from Jalen Brunson.
New York trailed 24-13 at the end of the first quarter and was down by as many as 20 points in the third. The team then went on a 21-4 run in the fourth quarter. This is a second consecutive unbelievable comeback victory on the road for the Knicks.
Brunson didn't have a particularly efficient night -- 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) and seven assists in 38 minutes -- but, aside from Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points on 9-for-16 shooting) and Josh Hart (23 points on 9-for-15 shooting), almost nobody did for New York. The Knicks won this game ugly.
The Celtics shot 34 for 94 (36.2%) as a team, including 10 for 40 (25%) from 3-point range. They won the possession game, but that didn't matter because they shot so terribly (again).
Game 3 is Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
A road team still has not won a playoff game in the second round.